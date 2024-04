ST. PAUL, Minn. — The 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four begins Thursday with the national semifinals.

Boston University plays Denver at 4 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center. The second game between Boston College and Michigan is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Both games are on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for subscribers, with John Buccigross and Colby Cohen on the call.

Westwood One has rights to radio broadcasts. Brian Tripp, Dave Starman and Shireen Saski are the radio voices.