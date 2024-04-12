Photos: See Mathieu Caron’s sprawling save for Boston University from above

By
-

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Boston University goalie Mathieu Caron made a remarkable save on Denver’s Aidan Thompson during the second period of Thursday’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four semifinals. Here’s how it looked in photos from a camera in the catwalk of the Xcel Energy Center.

