American Hockey Coaches Association tabs Vermont men’s hockey coach Wiedler as new president, starts three-year term with ’24-25 season

Now in its 78th year of serving amateur hockey, the American Hockey Coaches Association begins the 2024-25 season under new leadership.

Vermont men’s head coach Steve Wiedler, formerly the AHCA’s VP for outreach, succeeds Grant Potulny as AHCA president. Potulny recently resigned as head coach at Northern Michigan to take a position as head coach of the AHL’s Hartford Wolfpack. Wiedler begins a three-year term as AHCA president.

“I want to thank Forrest Karr, Brett Petersen, Joe Bertagna, and the rest of the AHCA membership for this opportunity,” said Wiedler in a news release. “The AHCA has played a major role in shaping countless coaching careers as well as molding the landscape of hockey in the United States. I’m honored to play a role within that eco system and excited to aid in the growth of our game.”

Also beginning new duties is Forrest Karr. The director of athletics at Minnesota Duluth, Karr starts his tenure as AHCA executive director, becoming just the second person to hold the title since 1991. Joe Bertagna, who served as executive director for the past 33 years, begins a new job today as AHCA media director.

“Thank you to Joe Bertagna for ensuring a smooth transition and to the AHCA officers, governors and members for such a warm welcome over the last few months,” said Karr. “I look forward to helping the women’s and men’s coaches take the association in the direction they choose to go and continuing to advocate for the sport.”

Providing some continuity for the AHCA will be secretary-treasurer Brett Petersen of Gustavus Adolphus. A longtime AHCA officer, Petersen returns for his third year in this position. He completed a 24-year coaching career at Gustavus last year and now serves as director of club sports.

2024-25 AHCA Officers, Governors and Staff

President: Steve Wiedler, Vermont

VP, Men’s Issues: Andy Slaggert, Notre Dame

VP, Women’s Issues: Grant Kimball, Yale

VP, Convention Planning: Zach McKelvie, Army West Point

VP, Membership: Ann Ninnemann, UW-Stevens Point

VP, Outreach: Maura Crowell, Dartmouth

VP, Sponsorships: Rico Blasi, St. Thomas

Past-President: Casey Jones, Cornell

2024-25 AHCA Governors

Mare MacDougall-Bari, St. Lawrence

Max Gavin, Boston College

Jeff Giesen, Minnesota State

Roger Grillo, USA Hockey

Sean Hogan, College Hockey Inc.

Sadie Lundqust, College Hockey Inc.

Drew Michals, Holy Cross

Eric Sorenson, UMass Lowell

Chris Schultz, Geneseo

Holley Tyng, Colby

Sean Walsh, Southern New Hampshire

2024-25 AHCA Staff

Executive Director: Forrest Karr, Minnesota Duluth

Secretary-Treasurer: Brett Petersen, Gustavus Adolphus

Media Director: Joe Bertagna

Membership Administrator: Kathy Bertagna