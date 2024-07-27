Minnesota, Bemidji State to play U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic in Lakeville, Minn., on New Year’s Day 2025

Minnesota and Bemidji State will battle in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic on Jan. 1, 2025, at 5 p.m. CST, at Lakeville Hasse Arena in Lakeville, Minn.

The teams will battle for the Hall of Fame Game Trophy.

The annual game will raise awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minn., and showcases women’s college hockey at its highest level.

“Our team is really excited to participate in the Hall of Fame game,” said Gophers coach Brad Frost in a news release. “It’s another opportunity to showcase the highest level of collegiate hockey to the masses. We can’t wait to play in Lakeville.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the women’s Hall of Fame game and look forward to playing in Lakeville,” added Bemidji State coach Amber Fryklund. “What a great opportunity to inspire the next generation of hockey players by showcasing an NCAA D-I women’s hockey game in the Lakeville community. It will be an exciting experience and environment for the players, fans, and hockey community.”

Lakeville Hockey Association president Dan Klocke is equally excited.

“It is with great excitement and pride that Lakeville is hosting this amazing event showcasing top women’s hockey players,” Klocke said. “Our town is home to a thriving youth hockey program, and we are proud to unveil our newly installed outdoor ice sheet this season. This is a clear indication of Lakeville’s commitment to the sport. Our girls youth program has flourished, thanks to the dedication of the countless community leaders. This event offers a unique chance to link our program with elite level hockey.”

Additional event details and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.