Curry men’s hockey graduate Ochterbeck returns to alma mater as new assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Alex Ochterbeck has been named assistant coach of the Curry women’s hockey team.

Ochterbeck graduated Summa Cum Laude from Curry in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management. He was a standout player for the men’s hockey team from 2018 to 2022.

In his sophomore season, he was named to the CCC second team after being tied for second in the league for goals and tied for fifth for assists. He also was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 as the No. 3 play on Jan. 14, 2020 after scoring a between-the legs-shootout goal.

He finished his career as a Colonel with 67 points in 83 games played.

Ochterbeck also served as a men’s hockey SAAC representative while current women’s hockey head coach Kelly Rider served as the SAAC advisor.

Recently, Ochterbeck has been working in his family’s business, financial advising. He also has spent time volunteering at a local food bank once a week.