This Week in Big Ten Hockey: Ohio State full of optimism as ’24-25 season arrives; Buckeyes ‘excited to go out there and prove to people we belong’

Ohio State was picked seventh – last – in the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll.

Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik has an idea or two about that.

“Everybody’s got to put somebody somewhere,” said Rohlik, now in his 12th season behind the Ohio State bench. “I’ve never really paid attention to it since forever. What they say before the season starts doesn’t matter. It’s what you’re doing at the end of the year that matters.

“It’s our job to continue to push, to continue to get better. We’re in the best league in the country, and we’re up against six of the other best teams in the country. You’ve got to be at your best. We’re just excited to go out there and prove to people we belong.”

In 2023-24, Ohio State finished last in the Big Ten, with just four wins in conference and an overall record of 14-20-4. Those numbers, though, don’t tell the whole story of the Buckeyes’ second half. Three of their four conference wins came in January and February, a three-game stretch in which they swept Wisconsin and took a game on Michigan State’s home ice.

Five losses to B1G opponents in the second half last year were by a goal or two with an empty-netter, and the Buckeyes took Wisconsin to three games on the road in the first round of the Big Ten playoffs, beating the Badgers before ending their season on the road with a 2-1 loss to Michigan State in B1G semifinal action.

“Toward the end of the year, I think the proof was out there,” said Rohlik. “That’s what you shoot for. A lot of credit to our guys. Down the stretch, we beat the top team, the second-place team – we put ourselves in a position to be there at the end of the year.

“That’s what you want to do. Obviously, we want to start a little quicker this year and give ourselves more of a chance, but at the end of the day, we’re here to develop these guys, one as individuals and two as a team, and I think we did that last year.”

The Buckeyes have some big skates to fill with the departure of forwards Stephen Halliday and Cam Thiesing and defenseman Scooter Brickey, and Rohlik said that Ohio State will need to do a lot by committee this season to find success.

“We have another 10 new guys this year, so lots of change,” said Rohlik. “College athletics is in a real different spot right now. I’m excited about our guys. Every team has a different personality. We’re going to have to win with our depth. We might not have a 50-point guy, but if I can get a bunch of 20-point guys, I’ll certainly be happy with that.”

That win-by-committee philosophy extends to who’s tending the net, as the Buckeyes return Kristoffer Eberly and Logan Terness, the two goalies who split time during the second half of the season, and senior Reilly Herbst, who is competing for time. Rohlik called having two goalies that can start right away “a luxury,” but added that nothing has been decided yet.

“The second half last year, our goaltending really started to improve,” said Rohlik. “They push each other, they were both playing well, and that led to team success.

“Going into it, I’ve got three good goalies. If it’s one every other night … or unless someone takes the bull by the horns and runs with it, that’s kind of a wait-and-see situation.”

Ohio State began its season with a 3-2 exhibition overtime win against Niagara with both Terness and Eberly seeing time in net. Terness stopping 14-of-16 through two and Eberly earning the win with eight saves on eight shots in the third and overtime. Two veterans – graduate student Joe Dunlap and junior David Burnside – were scored the goals, with Burnside getting the tying goal early in the second and Dunlap scoring the OT game winner.

The game gave Rohlik a good game look at his squad.

“A lot of guys got some play,” said Rohlik. “We found a way to win. We did some good things. We certainly did a lot of things we need to clean up.”

The Buckeyes begin D-I play with a pair of home games against American International this weekend, a series that Rohlik said will challenge Ohio State right away.

“We have lots of things to improve on, to build on,” said Rohlik. “We’re playing a team that made its presence known in the national tournament as of late and they’re well coached. All of a sudden, this first game of the year, you’ve got to be at your best to win.”

As the season begins, Rohlik said that it’s as important to see the overall parity in college hockey as it is to see how competitive it is in the Big Ten.

“Our league continues to get better and better,” said Rohlik. “That’s what Big Ten hockey is. People forget that a handful of years ago, we had three teams in the Frozen Four, so it isn’t that we just got good the last couple of years. We’ve had some really good years. I think people forget about that. “Obviously, the parity from top to bottom’s off the charts. I think the strength of schedule, at the end of the day, is what tells you about your league.”

Additionally, Rohlik said that he’s heard a lot of discussion in the NCAA about “blue bloods,” traditionally elite programs and that attract allegedly elite players, but Rohlik thinks that’s a misleading concept.

“You know what? College hockey, the parity from top to bottom, is as good as it’s been,” said Rohlik. “I think that’s good for the sport. You’re seeing some new teams joining, and that’s all good.”