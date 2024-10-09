Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 23 – Thoughts on a big early weekend of nonconference games and upcoming top-4 matchups

A weekend of nonconference series between ranked teams produced a lot of splits and some memorable moments. Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski wrap it up on this week’s edition of the PodKaz, USCHO.com’s weekly look at NCAA women’s hockey.

Then we look ahead at series that match the top four teams in the USCHO.com rankings: No. 2 Minnesota at No. 4 Ohio State and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected]