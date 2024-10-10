Omaha hockey coach Gabinet signs contract extension, will stay with Mavericks through 2027-28 college hockey season

Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet has signed a contract extension, keeping the leader of the men’s hockey program tied to the Mavericks through the 2027-28 season.

The third head coach in Omaha hockey history, Gabinet enters his eighth campaign leading the Mavericks in 2024-25.

“We are excited to have reached an agreement with Coach Gabinet which will extend his time at UNO. During his tenure, Maverick hockey has become a staple in the national polls, appeared in multiple NCAA tournaments while achieving unprecedented feats in our program’s history over the past several seasons,” said Adrian Dowell, vice chancellor/director of athletics at Omaha, in a statement. “As our industry experiences unprecedented change, more than ever, our organization values this program’s productive stability built on competitive and academic success, development and culture. We look forward to the continued rise of Omaha hockey under Mike Gabinet’s leadership.”

A 2004 graduate of Omaha, Gabinet returned to his alma mater in 2016 as the associate head coach before becoming the bench boss in time for the 2017-18 season.

The first alumnus to serve as head coach of the storied hockey program, Gabinet has led the Mavericks to tremendous accomplishments on the rink, in the classroom and in the Omaha community.

“I am incredibly grateful for the continued support and belief Chancellor [Joanne] Li and Adrian [Dowell] have in myself and our program,” said Gabinet. “I take great pride in seeing the success our student-athletes have achieved on and off the ice and am excited to continue building on the momentum we have gained over the last few years. It takes a community to truly succeed in this ever-changing NCAA landscape and I would like to sincerely thank all of the donors, fans and staff who have stood alongside us on this journey. I am excited for this upcoming season on the new Kemp Ice at Baxter Arena.”

Under his tutelage, Omaha hockey has finished with a winning record in four-consecutive seasons, the most in program history. The team has earned berths in the NCAA tournament twice in the last four campaigns and last season, advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff and conference championship game for the first time in program history.

A successful recruiter and proven developer of talent, Gabinet’s Mavericks have produced numerous alumni who have gone on to sign NHL contracts with three making their NHL debuts in the last two seasons.

A 2001 draft selection of the Los Angeles Kings, Gabinet played professionally in North America and Europe before turning to coaching in 2012.