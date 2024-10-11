Former St. Cloud State, Robert Morris women’s hockey player Hall tabbed new assistant coach for Union women’s hockey team

Courtney Hall has been named an assistant coach with the Union women’s hockey team.

Prior to Union, Hall played with the Robert Morris women’s hockey team in 2023-24 as a graduate student and played in 29 games for the Colonials while receiving her master’s degree in business administration and a certification in project management.

Hall was a four-year member of St. Cloud State team from 2019 to 2023, skating in 86 games while tallying nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points.

Hall brings additional coaching experience, having worked the 18U national women’s development camp, as well as with Detroit’s Little Caesars, Selects Hockey, and the Husky Pups. She is a certified USA Hockey CEP Level 2 coach.

Hall graduated from St. Cloud State in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in general business.