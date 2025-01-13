NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – January 13, 2025

And then there was one…

Coming up on the mid-point of January and the D-II/III landscape now only finds one remaining unbeaten team and it is the defending national champions from Hobart following two highly contested wins over Skidmore this weekend in NEHC action. The other unbeaten entering the weekend, Geneseo, saw their unblemished record get smudged just a little as they suffered a 6-2 loss at Elmira before rebounding with a lopsided win over Fredonia. The University of New England captured some in-season hardware by winning the Plattsburgh tournament and there was plenty of other great action across the region to recap. Here is the wrap-up for the action in the east:

CNE

The University of New England traveled west to play in the Comfort Inn Winter Classic hosted by Plattsburgh and opened with a matchup between nationally ranked teams when the Nor’easters played Wilkes on Saturday. After an evenly played first period which ended with the teams tied at 1-1, the Nor’easters kicked the offense into high gear as Ryan Kuzmich scored two goals and the Nor’easters erupted for four in total in first twelve minutes of the second period to pace a 7-2 rout over the Colonels. Nathan Chickering added two goals in the third period to close out the scoring for UNE. On Sunday, UNE faced Plattsburgh for the very first time in the team’s history and the visitors were intent on making the long road trip worthwhile with a big win. Following a scoreless first period, Juraj Elias and Drew Olivieri bookended the second period with goals for a 2-0 lead after two periods of play. In the third period the Cardinals battled back only to see Olivieri extend the advantage back to two goals. Kevin Weaver-Vitale again closed the deficit to a single goal as the Cardinals applied pressure on UNE netminder Stefan Carney, but Chickering called game with a shorthanded, empty-net goal for the final margin of 4-2 and the championship trophy to UNE.

Endicott downed Conn College on Tuesday as Atticus Kelly stopped 27 of 28 shots and John Goldowski and Andrew Kurapov scored in the first period for a 2-1 road win over the Camels.

Curry also played a non-conference game against Keene State and skated away with a 9-1 drubbing of the Owls. Blake Rothstein and Eelis Laaksonen each scored a pair of goals while Gage Dill chipped in with three assists for the Colonels. Goaltender Cam Smith stopped 14 shots to earn his first victory of the season for Curry.

After a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Post on Wednesday, WNEU traveled to Morrisville and found their scoring touch in a 6-0 win for the Golden Bears. Justin Sullivan led the way scoring a hat trick while Nolan Dawson added a goal and an assist for the visitors. Goaltender Logan Palmer made 34 saves to earn the shutout victory.

After dropping their opening round game at Plattsburgh to the host school in the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic Tournament, Wentworth handed Wilkes their third loss of the week with a 3-2 overtime win in the consolation game. George Kolovos had given the Leopards a 2-1 lead in the third period only to see the Colonels tie the game in the final two minutes of regulation. Kolovos proved to be the hero in overtime netting the game-winner just over three minutes into the extra session.

MAC

Stevenson and Neumann played an important two-game series to open the second half in MAC play and the Mustangs swept the series and all-important points in the standings. The Mustangs completed a very successful tour in Europe during December and carried their strong play into conference play with 6-1 and 4-2 wins over the Knights. On Friday, the Mustangs scored three goals in the first period and three in the third to seal a comfortable win. Blake Benson scored two goals and added an assist to pace the Stevenson attack. On Saturday, Caden Smith and Gage Parillo got the Mustangs off to a fast start with goals in the opening seven minutes of play. Liam McCanney added a shorthanded goal in the third period and a much-needed ENG to close out the 4-2 win and weekend sweep.

Lebanon Valley took a pair of games over King’s to move over .500 in MAC play. On Friday, the Flying Dutchmen scored three unanswered goals over the final forty minutes of play to break a 2-2 tie and skate off with a 5-2 win. Ethan Hoover led the offense with two goals and an assist while Harris Blackwood chipped in with one goal and an assist in the win. Saturday saw LVC jump out to a 4-0 lead on the way to a 5-3 win over the Monarchs. Blackwood scored two more goals and added an assist while Darion Benchich scored two goals added two assists for a four-point game to lead the Flying Dutchmen.

Alvernia was another MAC team that completed a weekend sweep as they leveled their conference record at 5-5-0 with a pair of wins over Misericordia. On Friday, the teams battled back and forth to a 3-3 tie after Misericordia’s Ethan Hollingsworth scored early in the third period for the visitors. The Golden Wolves then scored five of the next six goals to earn an 8-4 victory. Edvin Robertsson paced the offense with two goals as seven different players scored for Alvernia in the win. On Saturday, the game was much closer as Easton Inglis and Riley Egan scored in the second period to break a 1-1 tie for a final score of 3-1. Goaltender Will Augustine stopped 25 of 26 shots to earn the win.

MASCAC

Plymouth State returned to conference play with a pair of wins over Rivier and rival, Fitchburg State to remain unbeaten in league action. On Thursday, Ethan Stuckless and Brendan Doyle each scored two goals in a 6-1 win over the Raiders. Saturday saw the Falcons take an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Niklas Millhorn before the Panthers answered with goals from Will Pray and Dante Moretti for a 2-1 lead after two periods of play. Millhorn tied the game late in the third period setting up the dramatic ending in overtime as Will Pray scored his second goal of the game in the extra session to give PSU a 3-2 OT win.

Massachusetts-Dartmouth picked up two wins over the weekend extending their win streak to three games. On Thursday, the Corsairs built a 3-0 lead before downing Worcester State, 4-1. Tyler Stewart scored once and added an assist for UMD. On Saturday, Stewart’s power-play goal in the third period proved to be the game-winner in a 3-2 win over Anna Maria. Goaltender Graham Burke was outstanding in goal stopping 39 of 41 shots to earn the important MASCAC win over the AmCats.

Westfield State also extended their win streak to three games following wins over Framingham State and Rivier. The Owls built a 5-1 lead over the Rams on Thursday with Christopher Miraldo pacing the offense with two goals and an assist in the opening two periods of play. The Rams scored three unanswered in the third period, including two by Brent Scott, but could not find the equalizer in a 5-4 win for the Owls. On Saturday, four different players scored for Westfield State and goaltender Aiden Winslow stopped 36 of 37 shots in 4-1 win over the Raiders.

NE-10

St. Anselm returned to NE-10 play with a three-game week that featured two wins and an OT tie (Hawks won the shootout). On Tuesday, three third period goals from Hunter Brackett, Patrick DeMarinis, and Max Burum sealed a 4-1 road win over St. Michael’s. On Friday, the Hawks skated to a 3-3 OT tie with Southern New Hampshire and won the shootout (2-1) over the Penmen setting up Saturday’s re-match. A four-goal second period blew open the game as the Hawks cruised to a 7-2 win with seven different players scoring goals for St. Anselm.

Assumption and St. Michael’s split their weekend series with the Greyhounds taking the game on Friday and the Purple Knights earning the split on Saturday. After St. Mike’s took a 1-0 lead, Assumption scored the next four goals including two by John Woernle to post the 4-1 win. Saturday saw limited scoring as Ty Bloom and Jack Macdonald provided all the scoring goaltender Evan Plunkett would need as the netminder stopped all 40 Greyhound shots in 2-0 win for the Purple Knights earning them a split.

NEHC

Hobart remained unbeaten as the Statesmen took a pair of 5-3 wins on the road against Skidmore. On Friday, the Thoroughbreds jumped to a 3-1 lead on a goal from Evan Brown and two power play goals from Zach Lindewirth only to see Hobart score the next four markers of the game. Austin Mourar, Tanner Daniels, Nick Dimatos and Luke Aquaro erased the deficit in the comeback victory. On Saturday, Lindewirth tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period but the Statesmen again produced three unanswered goals to skate away with a second win by a 5-3 margin.

Elmira captured three wins to open their second half of the season including a resounding 6-2 win over previously unbeaten Geneseo on Friday. After Tuesday’s 4-2 win at Potsdam in their return to action, the Soaring Eagles were definitely ready to play against the Knights. Chance Gorman gave Elmira a 2-0 lead and after Sean Melso halved the deficit, the Soaring Eagles scored three in a row in the third period for a comfortable 6-2 win. Brody Haynes stopped 28 of 30 shots to earn the win. On Saturday, Elmira completed the non-conference trifecta with a 4-3 OT thriller over Brockport. Power play goals from Gorman and Ryan Reifler gave Elmira a 3-2 lead in the third period but Jordan Rosenbaum tied the score for the Golden Eagles making an overtime necessary to determine a winner. Carter Wisely netted the game-winner in the opening two minutes to give Elmira the OT win and three-win week.

Babson extended their win streak to five games with a weekend sweep of VSU-Castleton on home ice. A three-goal third period broke a 1-1 deadlock on Friday as the Beavers eased to a 4-1 win over the Spartans. On Saturday both teams found their scoring touch as Babson raced to a 7-3 lead after two periods and held on for a 7-5 win. Seven different players found the back of the net for Babson who scored all their goals at even-strength.

Norwich rebounded from their championship game loss in the NSB tournament to Hamilton with a weekend sweep of Massachusetts-Boston in their return to NEHC play. Ben van Waterschoot’s ENG in the final minute proved to be the game-winning goal as Koyle Bankauskas scored his second of the contest for the Beacons with just a second remaining in a 3-2 Cadet win. Saturday’s game was eerily similar as the Cadets held a 2-1 lead late in the third period and got some breathing room with Jason Galotti’s ENG in the final minute for a 3-1 win and weekend sweep. Sami Molu picked up both wins in goal stopping 44 of 47 shots in the two games.

Following a 10-1 rout of Southern Maine on Friday led by hat tricks from Maksim Tseglnik and Sam Anderson, Albertus Magnus looked for a weekend sweep on Saturday with a win against the Huskies. The Falcons took a 1-0 lead after the first twenty minutes, but USM responded with a pair of goals in the second period for a 2-1 lead. Three goals in the opening seven minutes of the third period gave the Falcons a 4-2 lead and they held on for a 4-3 win to extend their win streak to three games.

NESCAC

Hamilton remained unbeaten in 2025 with road wins over Bowdoin and Colby over the weekend. On Friday, the Continentals raced to a 3-0 lead and skated off with a 4-1 win backstopped by Charlie Archer’s sixteen saves and goals from four different players. In a critical game against Colby on Saturday, Hamilton scored a goal in each period before Max Abene broke Archer’s shutout bid with a goal in the final minute of regulation as the Continentals took a 3-1 win over the Mules.

Trinity broke into the win column in 2025 picking up a pair of NESCAC road wins over Middlebury and Williams. The Bantams trailed the Panthers by a goal twice on Friday night before rallying with three unanswered goals in the third period to skate off with a 4-2 win. James Barbour scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to pace the Trinity offense. Against the Ephs, the Bantams scored three early goals and cruised to a 6-2 win. Barbour added another goal and two assists while Spencer Korona added three assists for the Bantams.

SUNYAC

Buffalo State extended their second half win streak with a non-conference sweep of Chatham. The Bengals won a seesaw affair on Friday with Jason Kwestel scoring one goal and adding an assist in a 4-3 win over the Cougars. On Saturday, the game looked to be comfortably in Buffalo State’s favor as they entered the third period with a 4-1 lead only to see Dylan Young and Nick Cyprian score early in the third period to reduce the lead to a single goal. Joonas Linnavuori added some margin with an ENG late in the third period for a 5-3 final score. Goaltender Drew Doran picked up the win making nineteen saves.

Cortland won two games of three against UCHC opponents. On Monday, the Red Dragons downed Wilkes 3-2 with Sam Christiano, Justin Legault, and Andrew Clouden providing the goals in a hard-fought road win. Returning home on Friday, Cortland entered the third period with a 4-2 lead only to see Nazareth score three unanswered goals and hold on for a 5-4 win. Dylan Wiemer was strong in goal for the Golden Flyers , particularly in the third period where he made 12 saves and helped kill multiple power plays in the final five minutes of action. On Saturday, Cortland rebounded with a 6-2 win over Manhattanville spurred by a four-goal second period. Johnny Facchini’s goal and two assists along with Evan Beaudry’s three helpers paced the Red Dragon attack.

UCHC

Utica hosted a red-hot Oswego squad on Friday night to open the second half of the season and the “new look” Pioneers skated away with a 5-3 win led by two goals from Eric Vitale and 24 saves from incoming transfer (University of Dubuque) Ryan Piros in goal. Brian Scoville, Bax Anthony and Jakob Breault all chipped in with two assists for the Pioneers.

Geneseo rebounded quickly following their first loss of the season as the Knights routed Fredonia on Saturday by a 9-2 score. Eight different players scored goals for Geneseo with Cooper Fensterstock leading the offense with three assists.

Prior to their overtime loss to Elmira, Brockport rallied from a 3-1 deficit (this scenario is really playing out too much across all the games this season) to tie the score with two goals in the final four minutes before winning the game in overtime with Kaleb Miller netting the game-winner for the Golden Eagles.

Three Biscuits

Justin Sullivan – Western New England – scored a hat trick to pace the offense for the Golden Bears in a 6-0 win over Morrisville on Saturday.

Sam Anderson & Maksim Tseglnik – Albertus Magnus – both players scored hat tricks for the Falcons in a 10-1 rout of Southern Maine on Friday night.

Evan Plunkett – St. Michael’s – stopped all 40 shots by Assumption in the Purple Knights’ 2-0 win on Saturday to earn a weekend split with the Greyhounds.

While the upset meter (excluding Geneseo loss to Elmira) was relatively quiet this weekend, the action is certainly ramping up where no lead is apparently safe, and teams can expect to find bonus hockey to be a necessary part of finding wins in the second half of the campaign. There is a lot to be excited about now that everyone has returned to the ice, and we are halfway through January. Buckle up!