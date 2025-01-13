Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They discuss the week’s results for the top 20 in the USCHO.com Division I men’s ice hockey poll. They highlight the standout performance of Maine, who swept UMass Lowell on the road and solidified their defensive strength; Denver’s close wins over Miami, positioning them close to first in the NCHC; and the unexpected struggles of Colorado College and St. Cloud State. The commentary covers key games, impressive individual performances, and the fluctuating standings within conferences. They also delve into the sustainability of Hockey East’s dominance in the pairwise rankings and Army’s unprecedented 22-goal weekend against Mercyhurst.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and hosts
00:54 Maine’s impressive weekend
02:48 Denver’s close wins over Miami
06:03 Colorado College’s struggles
07:23 BU’s offensive surge
09:48 Quinnipiac’s winning streak
11:49 UConn’s rise in Hockey East
14:29 BC’s unusual stumble
17:03 Ohio State’s strong season
19:09 St. Cloud state’s january drop
20:11 Cornell’s setback against Sacred Heart
22:16 Analyzing the PairWise Rankings
23:34 Hockey East’s NCAA tournament prospects
26:16 Arizona State’s unexpected performance
29:47 Wisconsin’s struggles and tournament chances
31:12 Augustana’s potential as a spoiler
33:39 ECAC’s historical performance in PairWise
37:04 Army’s offensive explosion
40:46 Wrapup
