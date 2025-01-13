Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They discuss the week’s results for the top 20 in the USCHO.com Division I men’s ice hockey poll. They highlight the standout performance of Maine, who swept UMass Lowell on the road and solidified their defensive strength; Denver’s close wins over Miami, positioning them close to first in the NCHC; and the unexpected struggles of Colorado College and St. Cloud State. The commentary covers key games, impressive individual performances, and the fluctuating standings within conferences. They also delve into the sustainability of Hockey East’s dominance in the pairwise rankings and Army’s unprecedented 22-goal weekend against Mercyhurst.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and hosts

00:54 Maine’s impressive weekend

02:48 Denver’s close wins over Miami

06:03 Colorado College’s struggles

07:23 BU’s offensive surge

09:48 Quinnipiac’s winning streak

11:49 UConn’s rise in Hockey East

14:29 BC’s unusual stumble

17:03 Ohio State’s strong season

19:09 St. Cloud state’s january drop

20:11 Cornell’s setback against Sacred Heart

22:16 Analyzing the PairWise Rankings

23:34 Hockey East’s NCAA tournament prospects

26:16 Arizona State’s unexpected performance

29:47 Wisconsin’s struggles and tournament chances

31:12 Augustana’s potential as a spoiler

33:39 ECAC’s historical performance in PairWise

37:04 Army’s offensive explosion

40:46 Wrapup

