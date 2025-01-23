NCAA D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – January 23, 2025

The battles for conference supremacy begin in earnest this week as virtually every game has implications in the standings up and down the conference slates. While some of the leaders might have a false sense of security based on the current point spreads, no team is taking anything for granted with the number of weekends dwindling down to just a handful and approximately ten games remaining for everyone. Wins matter and points matter and both can lead to some needed tie-breaker scenarios that may help teams come playoff time – if you are thinking the games feel like playoff intensity already, you and the coaches probably are in agreement across the board.

Last week my picks finished at 8-4-0 (.667) which frankly was a bit on the disappointing side. Win streaks are fickle these days so the teams on them should cherish the momentum and still strive for better because everyone else is too. Overall, my season numbers are now 78-41-6 (.648) which now means that I need to build some momentum and trust my instincts among picks that can find the emerging hot teams. Here are this week’s game picks for the east:

Thursday, January 23, 2024

Plymouth State v. Anna Maria

The AmCats are the conference newcomers and coming off a pair of big wins last week to build some momentum into this critical matchup with the unbeaten Panthers in MASCAC play. Tight confines for the home team guarantees the physical part of the game and probably the power plays that come with some frequent penalty calls. Visitors will look to show why they are unbeaten and special teams lead the way – PSU, 5-4

Westfield State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

The Corsairs lost a lot of goals with the departure of Collin Patterson to Utica but Tyler Stewart and company seem to have picked up the slack and find a way to score just enough for an important win over the Owls on home ice – UMD, 4-3

Friday, January 24, 2024

Wilkes v. Alvernia

The MAC standings leaders have struggled since returning from the semester break and will need to re-kindle their play from the first half if they want to keep the top seed and regular season title. Can’t sweep a weekend if you don’t win on Friday so look for some urgency from the Colonels who eke out a one-goal road win – Wilkes, 3-2

(12) University of New England v. Wentworth

The Nor’easters are among the top three in the standings and will want to keep the pressure on both Endicott and Curry for all those scoreboard watchers out there. Ryan Kuzmich has been a leader on the scoresheet scoring some important goals for the visitors who benefit from his skill sets late in this tightly contested affair – UNE, 4-2

Norwich v. (1) Hobart

The Cadets have won four in a row but somehow that pales in comparison to the 39 in a row for the Statesmen who will be very focused at home in “The Cooler.” Really tough to score against Hobart and whether it is Beaver or Goyer in goal the task is too much for the visiting team – Hobart, 3-0

Amherst v. (9) Hamilton

The Continentals play the second half of their travel partner games this weekend at home after four wins in two weekends away from their own rink. The students should be back and the atmosphere helps the talented Continentals score early to outpace the Mammoth in a fast-paced NESCAC battle – Hamilton, 5-2

Keene State v. Buffalo State

Technically it is a home game for the Bengals but playing at the Riverworks in the late afternoon means the teams better be focused on the action on the ice and not the views of the river so readily available form the venue. The Owls will bring some intensity to this non-conference matchup but the home team will look to rebound from last week’s loss to Hobart at home. ENG seals a nice win – Buffalo State, 5-3

Saturday, January 25, 2025

(2) Utica v. Nazareth

The Golden Flyers will wonder who made the schedule up as they face Utica for a pair of games after facing Geneseo last week. Nazareth is tough at home and Logan Tobias keeps the home team close but unfortunately, a goal short to the Pioneers – Utica, 3-2

St. Anselm v. Assumption

The hawks have been scoring in bunches which had been the calling card for the Greyhounds until recently. Expect a lot of offense in this one in a game that goes back and forth right through and including overtime where Luke Linart gives the Hawks a big conference win – St. Anselm, 6-5

Albertus Magnus v. Salve Regina

These two teams are new competitors in the NEHC and both would like to build some momentum into the final stretch run for playoff position. The Falcons have been rolling lately and continue to build on their strong wins against Babson last weekend with a one-goal win over the Seahawks – Albertus Magnus, 3-2

Oswego v. (15) Cortland

TAKE TWO – This time there is no charity game; no neutral site and no lack of SUNYAC points available as was the case just a week ago in a non-conference game in Skaneateles. Red Dragons need to get things going at home and no better opponent than Oswego to motivate a solid 60-minute effort. Nate Berke scores late in the third period for the win – Cortland, 4-3

Johnson & Wales v. (7) Curry

The Wildcats should not be taken lightly by the Colonels who will need the usual goaltending from Shane Soderwall and some timely goals from Killian Rowlee and Eelis Laaksonen for a nice CNE win – Curry, 4-1

Lots of games to like this week across all the conferences in action. Expecting some upsets of course but also looking for the cream to rise to the top as the best teams show why they are so consistently good – “Drop the Puck!”