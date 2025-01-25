SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 2 Michigan State ties No. 4 Minnesota; top-ranked Boston College shuts out No. 8 Boston University to gain sweep; No. 3 Western Michigan sweeps Miami; Penn State defeats No. 9 Ohio State in OT; UConn wins CT Ice with 1-0 win over Sacred Heart; No. 5 Denver rebounds for split with Minnesota Duluth; No. 14 Minnesota State gets split with Ferris State

One night after taking a 9-3 win over Minnesota, second-ranked Michigan State played to a 3-3 tie with the No. 4 Gophers at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

The Spartans then earned the extra standings point by winning the shootout.

MSU keeps answering! Kelly collects a Gucciardi rebound, skates out tto the hash marks for a 3-2 Spartan lead. pic.twitter.com/fihnZHy9JC — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 26, 2025

Matt Basgall, Joey Larson and Tanner Kelly scored for MSU, while Jimmy Snuggerud scored a pair for the Gophers and Luke Mittelstadt one.

Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine made 12 saves and also assisted on Larson’s goal. David Gucciardi added two assists.

Minnesota netminder Liam Souliere finished with 23 saves.

No. 1 Boston College 2, No. 8 Boston University 0

Ryan Leonard collected a goal and an assist and Teddy Stiga also scored as Boston College earned the home-and-home sweep with a 2-0 win over Boston University at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler pitched the shutout, making 30 saves.

BU netminder Mikhail Yegorov registered 23 saves.

No. 3 Western Michigan 2, Miami 0

Hampton Slukynsky made 14 saves in goal as Western Michigan picked up a weekend sweep over Miami with a 2-0 win at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Iiro Hakkarainen and Alex Bump tallied the Broncos’ goals.

Miami goalie Brett Miller stopped 31 shots.

No. 5 Denver 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Denver rebounded for a split with Minnesota Duluth, winning 2-1 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

King with the moves and with tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/xCXRrO7UTJ — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 26, 2025

Samu Salminen and Carter King scored for the Pioneers and goaltender Matt Davis made 29 saves.

Owen Gallatin scored for the Bulldogs and Klayton Knapp turned aside 28 shots between the pipes.

Penn State 3, No. 9 Ohio State 2 (OT)

Reese Laubach’s goal 3:26 into overtime lifted Penn State to a 3-2 win over Ohio State at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

OVERTIME UPSET IN HAPPY VALLEY ‼️ Schoen sets up Laubach for a 3-2 win over No. 9 Ohio State 🔥#B1GHockey x @PennStateMHKY pic.twitter.com/9QaisMPbI1 — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 26, 2025

Ohio State’s Patrick Guzzo sent the game to overtime with a goal at 19:39 of the third period after Nicholas DeGraves put the Nittany Lions up 2-1 at 16:30 of the third period.

Danny Dzhaniyev also scored for Penn State and Riley Thompson for the Buckeyes.

Penn State goalie Arsenii Sergeev made 24 saves, while Logan Terness stopped 27 for OSU.

No. 10 Michigan 4, Wisconsin 4 (OT)

Ben Dexheimer’s goal at 16:17 of the third period pulled Wisconsin into a 4-4 tie with Michigan at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers then got the extra point winning the shootout.

DEX KNOCKS ONE IN! 🔥 FIRST OF THE YEAR FOR THE JUNIOR (@BenDexheimer)! 🍎: Kyle Kukkonen & Sawyer Scholl pic.twitter.com/OtFzQrxjzG — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 26, 2025

Tyson Dyck, Quinn Finley and Christian Fitzgerald added goals for UW, while netminders Tommy Scarfone and William Gramme combined to make 16 saves.

Kienan Draper, TJ Hughes, Luca Fantilli and Evan Werner tallied for the Wolverines, with goalie Logan Stein making 21 saves.

No. 19 Colorado College 5, No. 11 Arizona State 4

Drew Montgomery’s goal at 14:37 of the third period stood as the game winner as Colorado College came back with five goals in the third period for a split with Arizona State, winning 5-4 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Noah Laba added two goals for CC, while Max Burkholder and Chase McLane also scored for the Tigers.

5⃣ in the third, capped by a Monty game-winner🔥 Ken on the call📻#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/u9TBmWpAnT — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) January 26, 2025

Colorado College goalie Carsen Musser made 20 saves.

For the Sun Devils, Charlie Schoen and Ryan Kirwan each scored twice and Gibson Homer stopped 36 shots in goal. Kirwan added two assists for a four-point game.

No. 12 UMass Lowell 1, No. 7 Providence 0

Pierson Brandon’s goal at 19:50 of the third period gave UMass Lowell a 1-0 win over Providence at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

The River Hawks’ Beni Halasz made 24 saves for the win in goal, while Zachary Borgiel stopped 25 for the Friars.

No. 13 UConn 1, Sacred Heart 0 (CT Ice)

Filip Sitar’s goal at 5:56 of the first period was the game’s only scoring as UConn won the CT Ice title with a 1-0 win over Sacred Heart at Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

JAKE RICHARD LAYING HIS BODY ON THE LINE FOR THE TROPHY🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0jyPAaQayL — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 26, 2025

Tyler Muszelik made 23 saves for the Huskies and Cullen DeYoung stopped 16 for the Pioneers.

No. 14 Minnesota State 7, Ferris State 2

Adam Eisele went for two goals and an assist, Kaden Bohlsen scored twice and Josh Groll had a goal and an assist as Minnesota State rebounded for a split with Ferris State, taking a 7-2 win at Ewigleben Ice Arena in Big Rapids, Mich.

Ralfs Bergmanis and Rhett Pitlick also scored for the Mavericks, while Alex Tracy made 23 saves in net.

Gavin Best and Caiden Gault scored the game’s first two goals for Ferris State before Minnesota State potted the next seven.

Ferris State goalie Noah West made 30 saves.

No. 15 Quinnipiac 6, Yale 2 (CT Ice)

In the CT Ice third-place game, Quinnipiac used five different goal scorers to take a 6-2 win over Yale at Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

Jeremy Wilmer scored two goals and Chris Pelosi, Travis Treloar, Andon Cerbone and Ryan Smith added one each to back Dylan Silverstein’s 16 saves in goal.

What a rip from Smith to make it 6-2!#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/fWQwuBLG6j — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) January 25, 2025

Ronan O’Donnell and Zach Wagnon scored for the Bulldogs and goalie Jack Stark finished with 29 saves.

Omaha 3, No. 17 St. Cloud State 1

Harrison Israels, Chase LaPinta and Sam Stange led Omaha to a 3-1 win and series sweep over St. Cloud State at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Simon Latkoczy made 38 saves for the win in goal.

Jack Reimann scored for the Huskies and goalie James Gray made 29 saves.

No. 18 New Hampshire 5, Vermont 2

Robert Cronin netted a pair of goals to lead New Hampshire to a weekend split with a 5-2 win over Vermont from the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

Nick Ring, Conor Lovett and Ryan Conmy added goals for UNH and goalie Jared Whale finished with 23 saves.

Max Strand and Xavier Henry scored for the Catamounts and Axel Mangbo and Keenan Rancier made 26 saves in goal.

St. Lawrence 2, No. 20 Clarkson 1

Isack Bandu and Jan Lasak scored first-period goals as St. Lawrence defeated Clarkson 2-1 from Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.

Orloff throws it back in the mixer and Bandu gives the Skating Saints the 2-1 lead!#herewegoSAINTS pic.twitter.com/drZQJHiDKS — St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey (@SkatingSaints) January 26, 2025

Mason Kucenski made 26 saves for the win in goal.

For the Golden Knights, Trey Taylor scored and Ethan Langenegger made 23 saves in net.