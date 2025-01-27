Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap January 27, 2025

(11) St Cloud State at (1) Wisconsin

Game one recap here.



On Sunday, the Huskies became the first team to earn a point from Wisconsin at home this season, thanks in part to a 30-save game from freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö, who did not allow an even-strength goal. SCSU got on the board first when Allie Qualley batted a puck that had popped above goalie Ava McNaughton into the net. The Badgers were able to respond on the power play less than two minutes later on Lacey Eden’s 150th career point – a goal from the slot. Wisconsin doubled their lead midway through the second when Kirsten Simms jumped on a rebound on the power play to make it 2-1. With about 11 to play in the third, Emma Gentry intercepted a Badger exit pass, immediately shooting the puck on net and Laura Zimmerman cleaned up the rebound to tie the game 2-2. St. Cloud dominated possession in the overtime period, but could not break through. It was Simms’ goal in the shootout the secured the extra point for Wisconsin.

(2) Ohio State at Minnesota State

Taylor Otremba picked up the puck at her own blue line and wove through traffic before beating Amanda Thiele to open scoring on Friday and put Minnesota State up 1-0. The Buckeyes took over from there, scoring three unanswered as Kiara Zanon, Sloane Matthews and Jenna Buglioni each lit the lamp to make it 3-1 OSU. JuliAnna Gadzik’s shot from the blue line found its way through traffic to cut the lead to 3-2 before the second intermission, but the Mavericks wouldn’t be able to pull any closer. Emma Peschel and Matthews each lit the lamp in the third to give Ohio State the 5-2 win. Buglioni’s goal turned out to be the game-winner and she became the program record holder in season (7) and career (17) game-winning goals. In the second game, the Minnesota State defense held Ohio State at bay for more than 37 minutes, but once the Buckeyes lit the lamp, the game opened up and they tripled their lead quickly. Brooke Disher ended the scoreless game with a shot from the top of the far circle to make it 1-0 heading into the second intermission. Joy Dunne scored a few minutes into the third and Kiara Zanon made it 3-0 with about ten left on the clock. Alexis Paddington chased down the puck behind the net and dropped it for Claire Vekick, who made it 3-1 just seconds later, but the Mavericks could not pull any closer and Mira Jungåker’s empty-netter secured the 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

Bemidji State vs. (3) Minnesota

Despite outshooting the Beavers 16-7 in the first, the Gophers could not find the back of the net as Eva Filippova made 16 saves and the Bemidji defense had five blocks. Early in the second, Ella Huber found Peyton Hemp all alone in the slot to give Minnesota the 1-0 lead. That score held for another 20 minutes as BSU added another nine blocks in the second. Gracie Graham and Audrey Wethington got in behind the defense a few minutes into the third as Graham found Wethington at the back post to make it 2-0. Two minutes later, Autumn Cooper scored her first career goal, cleaning up a loose puck in a scrum in front of the net to cut the lead in half, making it 2-1. With just more than three minutes left in regulation, Abbey Murphy circled through the zone before breaking to the bottom of the near circle and throwing the puck on net from a tight angle, finding some space at the back post to make it 3-1. Murphy added an empty-netter to close out the 4-1 win. Saturday’s game was played outdoors as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. This time, the Gophers found their groove early as Emma Kreisz scored on a seeing eye shot from the high slot that beat everyone to hit twine and make it 1-0. Minutes later, Murphy took the puck at her own blue line, split the defense and went forehand, backhand to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead before 11 minutes had elapsed. Gracie Graham’s drag and shoot from the far faceoff dot extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second. Morgan Smith scored on the power play a few minutes later to make it 3-1. From there, the defenses took over and this game ended 3-1 and gave the Gophers the weekend sweep.

(4) Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas

St. Thomas announced on Sunday that the interim tag has been removed and Bethany Brausen has been hired as the head coach of the Tommies. The announcement comes after a historic weekend for the program as they earned their first sweep of a nationally-ranked opponent. It was a complete weekend from St. Thomas as goalie Dani Strom made 73 total saves and the defense had 29 total blocks while there were six different goal scorers on offense. On Thursday, UMD pushed hard in the first 10 minutes, but the Tommies withstood the barrage and countered as Rylee Bartz opened the scoring to make it 1-0. Early in the second, Zoey Krock took advantage of an awkward bounce to tie the game. Olivia Mobley scored short-handed to give UMD the lead 2-1 and then Ève Gascon stopped a penalty shot attempt from Ilsa Lindaman to send the Bulldogs to the locker room with a 2-1 lead. Midway through the final frame, St. Thomas tied the game as Madison Brown tipped in a shot from Ellah Hause. Lindaman found redemption later, scoring her first collegiate goal on a two-on-one with 30 seconds left in regulation to give St. Thomas the 3-2 win. Friday’s game started similarly, with Bartz opening the scoring to put the Tommies up 1-0 early in the first. They carried that lead into the second period, but that’s when Minnesota Duluth pushed back. The Bulldogs scored three goals in less than five minutes to take a 3-2 lead. Mary Kate O’Brien and Clara Van Wieren scored two minutes apart to tie the game and Danielle Burgen added a power play goal to close out the second. Lauren Stenslie, who’d already had three assists on the weekend, lit the lamp herself midway through the third to tie the game and eventually force overtime. In the extra frame, Ella Boerger put home a feed from Stenslie to complete the 4-3 win and weekend sweep.

(5) Colgate at Harvard

Colgate came out firing from puck drop, but the Harvard defense kept them from breaking through until Alexia Aubin’s amazing solo effort up the boards to score with less than three minutes left in the frame. Crimson goalie Ainsley Tuffy made 13 saves in each of the first two frames and held the Raiders to the one goal. A long power play from a game misconduct to close out the second and open the third paid off as Gabi Davidson Adams tied the game on a feed right in front of the net from Emily Hamann. Two minutes later, the Crimson got another power play and Davidson Adams once again found the back of the net to give Harvard a 2-1 lead. It looked like the home team might be on their way to an upset, but with under three to play, Kaia Malachino’s goal from the top of the zone tied things for Colgate and forced overtime. With the defense hemmed in close, Kalty Kaltounková took advantage of the open ice to close in and pick her spot top shelf to win the game for the Raiders.

(5) Colgate at Dartmouth

Coming off their tie with Cornell, the Big Green were fired up and outshot the Raiders 34-23, but Colgate was able to capitalize on rebounds and loose pucks to skated away with a 4-1 win. Neena Brick found Alexis Petford skating into the zone and she was able to tuck her own rebound inside the post less than two minutes into that game. With about five minutes to play in the first, Emma Pais tapped in a loose puck sitting in the crease to increase the lead to 2-0 for Colgate. Late in the second, Ella Belfry netted her first-career goal to make it 3-0. Dartmouth responded before the period ended with a wrister from Cally Dixon, but they couldn’t carry that momentum into the final frame and Casey Borgiel’s empty-netter secure the 4-1 win for Colgate.

(6) Cornell at Dartmouth

After a scoreless first frame, Lindzi Avar put Cornell on the board with a power play goal midway through the second that was the Big Red’s first shot of the frame. With just two minutes to play in the second, Dartmouth struck back. The line of Laura Fuoco, Mia Buonarosa and Kenzie Bachelor had a stellar game for the Big Green, registering nine of the team’s 18 shots and combining for both Dartmouth goals. Fuoco’s first came on the rush and her tip in front of the net trickled in to send the teams into the third tied 1-1. Neither team could find an advantage until Fuoco struck again with just 1:42 left in regulation. On another rush, she beat the defender and shot high to give the Big Green a 2-1 lead. Cornell pulled their goalie, trying to stave off an upset and hit paydirt with just 11.6 seconds left in regulation as Avi Adam scored to force overtime. Neither team could break the stalemate in the extra frame. Fuoco continued her great day, scoring in the shootout for Dartmouth. Karel Prefontaine and Piper Grober scored for the Big Red in the shootout and Annelies Bergmann stopped two Dartmouth shots to earn the shootout victory.

(6) Cornell at Harvard

Cornell earned their 17th Ivy League Championship thanks to a 6-1 win over Harvard on Saturday. Lindzi Avar and Katie Chan each scored twice while Delaney Fleming and Lily Delianedis each added a goal for the Big Red. It was the 50th goal of Delianedis’ career. The Big Red defense held the Crimson to just nine shots on the day.

(7) St. Lawrence vs. (9) Clarkson

It was a tale of two totally different games in this rivalry. On Friday, Anna Segedi scored twice while Claire Tyo had three assists and Emma-Sofie Nordström made 33 saves to lead St. Lawrence to a 6-5 win at Clarkson. Anne Cherkowski opened the scoring 2:26 into the game to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. But SLU came charging back, first with a power play goal by Segedi and they took the lead on the player advantage thanks to Kennedy Wilson tipping in Segedi’s Pass. Just 11 seconds later, Segedi’s second of the game made it a 3-1 lead for the Saints. Clarkson came out firing to start the second, tying the game with two goals in 20 seconds as Jenna Goodwin and Rhea Hicks each lit the lamp to make it 3-3. Aly McLeod’s shot from the slot put St. Lawrence ahead at the midpoint, but the Golden Knights replied again, this time Sena Catteral scored in the final minute of the middle frame, sending the teams to the second intermission tied 4-4. Goodwin’s second of the game was a breakaway, short-hander to pull Clarkson ahead six minutes into the third. Taylor Lum scored an unassisted goal of her own, picking up the loose puck at center ice and firing top shelf to make it 5-5. Abby Hustler was credited with the game winner when Tyo’s shot was tipped by McLeod and then bounced off Hustler’s skate and into the net to give SLU the win. Clarkson outshot the Saints 38-17 but St. Lawrence had 14 blocks and Nordström’s 33 saves helped make the difference. After Friday’s offensive barrage, Saturday’s game was scoreless for more than 48 minutes and Hicks’ power play goal midway through the final frame proved to be all Clarkson needed to get the 1-0 win and weekend split. The Golden Knights had 18 blocks and outshot St. Lawrence 27-18 in the win.

(8) Penn State at Lindenwood

On Friday, McKenna Walsh scored early in the first to put PSU up 1-0. Katelyn Roberts scored in the second to extend the lead to 2-0. Olivia Grabianowski cut the lead in the opening minutes of the third to get Lindenwood on the board and make it 2-1, but Stella Retrum’s goal a few minutes later gave the Nittany Lions the 3-1 lead they’d win the game with. In the second game, Tessa Janecke continued her historic season, this time breaking the Penn State school record for career points – men or women – with the opening goal, giving her 142 (and counting). Maddy Christian, Grace Outwater and Nicole Hall also lit the lamp to carry Penn State to a 4-0 win and weekend sweep.

Yale at (10) Quinnipiac

These two teams took a little time to get moving and neither could find the back of the net until Quinnipiac stole two just before the second intermission. First Emerson Jarvis found space in front of the net and one-timed a pass from Tessa Holk into the net to make it 1-0. Then with under 25 to play in the second, Kahlen LaMarche picked up a pass from Bryn Prier in the neutral zone and proceeded to beat three defenders to get in alone on Pia Dukarich and score to make it 2-0. Cami Bell broke up the shutout with 11 seconds left in the game to get Yale on the board, but the Bobcats took the 2-1 win.

Brown at (10) Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac outshot Brown 45-24, but the teams skated to a scoreless tie, even through overtime. The 45-saves were a career high for Rory Edwards and it was Brown’s fourth straight overtime game. Both teams were scoreless in their first three attempts of the shootout before the floodgates opened and they each scored five-in a row. The goalies won the next two rounds before Emerson Jarvis won it for Quinnipiac. Ella Sennick, Sophie Urban, Maya Labad, Laurence Frenette and Maddy Samoskevich each scored for Quinnipiac. Olivia Fantino, Margot Norehad, Ava DeCoste, Sam Broz and Olivia McDadi scored for Brown.

(12) Boston College vs. Providence

Reichen Kirchmair’s first career hat trick was the difference in Friday’s game for Providence. She got the Friars on the board first just 73 seconds into the game, putting back a rebound from a Hannah Johnson shot to make it 1-0. Boston College tied the game midway through the period on a power play goal from Keri Clougerty and the teams went into intermission tied 1-1. BC controlled play in the second, but Kirchmair caught the Eagles in transition and despite being outnumbered and getting tripped and sent airborne as she shot, she put the puck in the top corner to make it 2-1. In the third, a pickoff by Johnson in the defensive end quickly headed the other way where Brooke Becker found Audrey Knapp on the backdoor to extend the lead to 3-1. Kirchmair completed the hat trick on a heads up play from Lily Martinson, who’s initial shot was blocked. Martinson got her own rebound and hit Kirchmair, who was trailing, to complete the hatty and secure Providence the 4-1 upset win. On Saturday, Jenna Carpenter scored her first of the season by scooping up a puck she initially missed on to go up and over Hope Walinski and make it 1-0. The Friars fought for more than 30 minutes before they found an equalizer when Hannah Johnson backhanded a rebound into the net to tie the game and eventually force overtime. Just 30 seconds into the extra frame, Julia Pellerin and Abby Newhook took off on a 2-on-1 rush and Pellerin picked her spot, sniping a top-shelf beauty to call game and give BC the win and weekend split.

Brown at (13) Princeton

Brown goalie Rory Edwards made 35 saves during play, including four in overtime and then stopped all six shooters she faced in the shootout to help the Bears to a 2-2 tie and shootout win over the Tigers. Princeton scored early in the opening frame when Rosie Klein stripped the puck in the neutral zone and fed Katherine Khramtsov, who found Sarah Paul in the slot to make it 1-0. Ava DeCoste tied the game for Brown, putting back a rebound on the backhand to make it 1-1. Margot Norehad took off short-handed late in the frame to give the Bears a 2-1 lead. With six minutes left in regulation, Khramtsov and Paul hooked up again as Paul tapped in a great pass to tie the game 2-2. An extra frame didn’t decide a winner and Brown’s Ella Muralt scored the only goal in six rounds to give the Bears the edge.

Yale at (13) Princeton

Jennifer Olnowich earned her first shutout for the season, making 34 saves for Princeton as they took a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs. Angelina DiGirolamo scored with 40 seconds left in the first to put Princeton up 1-0. Sarah Paul scored her third of the weekend early in the second and Mackenzie Alexander’s goal late in the second topped off the day for the Tigers.

(14) Connecticut at Vermont

Vermont took the lead early in the first game thanks to a turnover in the zone that Kyla Bent put back towards the net and Cecelia DesLauriers deflected past Tia Chan as she skated back into position to make it 1-0. Emma Eryou scored her first of the season to tie the game for Connecticut early in the second with a shot from the blue line that found traffic in front of the net and ended up lighting the lamp. Maddy Skelton put the Catamounts ahead 2-1 by deflecting the puck out of the air on the power play. UConn tied the game once again just two minutes into the third when Kyla Josifovic carried the puck up the far boards and took a shot that was saved but the rebound was right in front of the net and Ashley Allard fired it home to make it 2-2. In overtime, confusion on defense for Vermont had Megan Woodworth all alone with the puck at the back of the neutral zone and she skated through free ice straight to net to win the game for the Huskies. On Saturday, Megan Warrener earned a 20-save shutout and Claire Murdoch scored the game’s only goal just four minutes in as Connecticut shut down the Catamounts and earned the 1-0 win.

(15) Northeastern vs. Merrimack

Allie Lalonde, Éloïse Caron, Lily Shannon and Holly Abela each scored on Friday to lead the Huskies to a 4-0 win. Tory Mariano had three assists on the day. In the second game of the weekend, Skylar Irving put Northeastern on the board first, but Merrimack’s Emma Pfeffer got the Warriors on the board late in the first to send the teams to the locker rooms tied 1-1. In the 2nd, Tory Mariano got her fourth point of the weekend, scoring on the power play to make it 2-1. Abela and Caron added goals in the third to push it to 4-1 and give the Huskies the win and weekend sweep.