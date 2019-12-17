Bowling Green, RIT to play outdoor game as part of Toledo’s Winterfest 2020 event

Bowling Green and RIT will play an outdoor game during Toledo’s Winterfest 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. under the lights at Toledo’s Fifth Third Field.

BGSU played an outdoor game at the inaugural Toledo Walleye Winterfest event in 2014, a game that ended in a 2-2 tie against Robert Morris.

“We are excited to once again partner with the Toledo Walleye for the second outdoor game in our program’s history,” said BGSU director of athletics Bob Moosbrugger in a statement. “Coach Ty Eigner has continued to build upon the storied tradition of BGSU hockey and we are excited to showcase that tradition in this unique way.”

Winterfest 2020 is an 18-day community-wide outdoor celebration that kicks off on Dec. 17, 2020.

Individual and group tickets to the BGSU-RIT outdoor game will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Tickets will be available at www.toledowalleye.com and at either Toledo Mud Hens or Toledo Walleye box office location.

Toledo Walleye FINatics and BGSU hockey season ticket holders will receive BGSU-RIT Winterfest tickets as part of their 2020-21 season ticket packages.