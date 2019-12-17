UMass Lowell goalie Green leaves school, will play for USHL’s Lumberjacks before returing to Lowell in fall of 2020

UMass Lowell sophomore goaltender Eric Green is leaving school to play for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Green plans to return to UML next fall, and is taking online classes to maintain his eligibility.

“I support him with this venture because he’s thought through this,” Lowell coach Norm Bazin told the Lowell Sun. “He decided to do this on his own.”

Green has yet to see action with the River Hawks with Tyler Wall the unquestioned No. 1 in net and Winnipeg draft pick Logan Neaton a capable backup.

He’s a good kid, [but] it’s about experience,” Bazin added. “He just wants experience. Wall’s been on fire and the other kid is a good prospect.”