Atlantic Hockey hands Robert Morris defenseman Schaeffer one-game suspension for elbowing major against American International

Atlantic Hockey has suspended Robert Morris sophomore defenseman Nolan Schaeffer for tonight’s series finale against American International.

Schaeffer was whistled for an elbowing contact to the head major and a game misconduct in the second period of Friday’s 4-3 loss to AIC.

The penalty triggered the supplemental discipline protocol and prompted a review by the league office. Upon review of the play, “it was determined that the deliberate nature of the act warranted an additional penalty,” according to a news release.

Schaeffer will be unavailable for Robert Morris for the game gainst AIC at 5:05 p.m.