Friday roundup: No. 18 Quinnipiac throttles No. 1 Cornell, 5-0; No. 2 North Dakota survives Colorado College, 1-0

It can often get tricky to handicap games this time of year, but few predicted No. 18 Quinnipiac laying a 5-0 whitewashing on No. 1 Cornell on Friday.

Nick Jermain scored twice in the first period as host Quinnipiac never looked back.

And finally, Jermain cleaned up a rebound for his 10th of the season to take a 3-0 lead! #BobcatNation 🍎: Tufto

🍎🍎: McGee pic.twitter.com/atmDxoaJql — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) February 1, 2020

All five goals came at even strength as goaltender Keith Petruzzelli stopped all 22 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

No. 2 North Dakota 1, Colorado College 0

Shane Pinto scored the game’s only goal with 9:37 remaining in regulation as the second-ranked Fighting Hawks staved off an upset of its own, dispatching Colorado College, 1-0.

North Dakota limited the Tigers to just 25 shots on net, all of which were stopped by Peter Thome.

Special teams became the different as North Dakota killed all three penalties it was whistled for and scored on one of its three power play opportunities.

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 3, #4 Denver 2

Cole Koepke’s 10th goal of the season at 14:29 of the second period broke a 2-2 tie as No. 10. Minnesota Duluth scored the road upset of No. 4 Denver, 3-2.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the game, jumping to a 1-0 lead on a Nick Swaney goal and a 2-1 advantage on Justin Richards power play goal in the final seconds of the first.

Dogs with 3 big points on the road! https://t.co/wsehe8wSX5 — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) February 1, 2020

All three Minnesota Duluth goals came on the man advantage on the evening in a game where the host Pioneers were whistled for 25 minutes in penalties.

No. 5 Boston College 3, No. 7 Massachusetts 0

The Eagles got through their Beanpot primer with success, heading on the road to beat UMass on enemy ice for the second time this season.

Spencer Knight was strong in net, stopping all 30 shots he faced. Alex Newhook, Logan Hutsko and Graham McPhee all scored second period goals for the offensive boost the Eagles needed.

Michigan 3, No. 11 Ohio State 2

Michigan extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 3-2 upset of No. 11 Ohio State on Friday.

The Wolverines never trailed but continually had to battle back after Ohio State pulled even. Will Lockwood scored the eventual game winner in the closing minutes just 5:15 after Grant Gabriele knotted the game with 11:02 remaining.

Strauss Mann moved to above .500 with the win, stopping 25 shots. His record improved to 11-10-3.