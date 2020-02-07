ECAC Hockey Picks: Feb. 7-10

It’s a pretty light schedule this week in ECAC Hockey considering it’s the first weekend in February. Rensselaer travels to Western Michigan in a rare February non-conference game, while three sets of travel partners will play against each other this weekend. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nate

Last week: 8-4-1

Overall: 104-55-20

Mark

Last week: 8-4-1

Overall: 103-56-20

Friday, Feb 7.

Princeton at Brown

Nate: These teams are a combined 22 games below .500, but I’ll take the home team in this matchup. Brown 2-1

Mark:The Bears have won two of their last three. Brown 3-1

Colgate at Cornell

Nate:Colgate’s power play has improved, while Cornell’s penalty kill has struggled for much of the season. That could be a matchup that either team could exploit, but I like Cornell better at even strength. Cornell 4-2

Mark:The Big Red haven’t lost yet at home. Cornell 5-2

Quinnipiac at Yale

Nate: These rivals will meet for the first time this season Friday. Quinnipiac is red hot, while Yale has one win over its last four games. Quinnipiac 4-2

Mark: The Bobcats are 10-1-3 vs. the Bulldogs since losing the national championship game in 2013. Quinnipiac 4-2

Rensselaer at Western Michigan, Friday and Saturday

Nate: Both teams are playing well. I’m going to agree with Mark and pick a split. Renssealer 3-2, Western Michigan 4-3

Mark: Both teams have played well in the New Year. Feels like a split. Renssealer 4-2, Western Michigan 3-1

Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Nate: Harvard rolled over Dartmouth 7-3 in the first game of the season between these teams, but the Big Green have historically played the Crimson better in Hanover. Dartmouth 5-4

Mark: Dartmouth is 0-3-1 in its last four. Harvard is 1-2-2 in its last five. Harvard 4-3

Saturday, Feb. 8

Quinnipiac at Brown

Nate: Brown has won two of its last three games, but Quinnipiac’s hot streak dates back to November. Quinnipiac 4-1

Mark:The Bobcats were 10-2 in their last 12 heading into the weekend. Quinnipiac 3-2

Cornell at Colgate

Nate: I’m tempted to predict a split, but I don’t see Cornell coming away with a two-point weekend for the second week in a row. Cornell 3-2

Mark:The Raiders gain a split at home. Colgate 3-2

Clarkson at St. Lawrence

Nate:The Golden Knights are 3-0 against their rivals that season and I think they will maintain that perfect record against a Saints team that has struggled this season. Clarkson 3-1

Mark: The Larries hit the 20-loss mark for the third straight season last weekend. Clarkson 5-2

Princeton at Yale

Nate: Yale is a solid 5-3 at home this season and should improve that mark against the Tigers. Yale 3-1

Mark: Princeton went into the weekend with a shooting percentage of 6.8. Yale’s is 8.2. Yale 1-0

Monday, Feb. 10

Harvard vs. Boston College, 4:30 p.m. (Beanpot Consolation)

Nate: If Boston College can limit Harvard’s power-play chances, it should come away with a win in the game no one wants to play in. Boston College 4-3

Mark: No player grows up dreaming of playing in a Beanpot consolation game. Boston College 4-1