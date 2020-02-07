Women’s D-III picks Feb. 7:

Friday, Feb. 7

Southern Main at No. 7 Norwich

Amanda Conway is having a great season in her senior year at Norwich, and is leading the way for a Cadets team that is looking to return to the NCAA tournament. Southern Maine is a solid team that should keep it close, but I like the Cadets on home ice. Norwich 4-2

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8

Cortland at No. 1 Plattsburgh

Cortland is a middle-of-the-road team, while Plattsburgh is one of the dominating programs in the country. Cortland might keep one game close, but this is a Cardinals’ sweep. Plattsburgh 4-1, 4-2

Amherst at Bowdoin

Amherst has been getting votes in the poll for a reason, but Bowdoin is a tough team at home. I think Amherst gets the sweep, but it will be close, and a split wouldn’t surprise me either. Amherst 2-1, 2-1

Sunday, Feb. 9

Nazareth at Oswego

It’s sort of amazing to me that Nazareth isn’t getting any votes in the poll, especially since they beat No. 4 Elmira earlier in the year. Oswego will be coming off a road game against Utica the day before, and that could tire out the Lakers. This should be a really exciting game. Nazareth 3-2