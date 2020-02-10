Idle North Dakota remains No. 1 college hockey team with 48 first-place votes in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Though North Dakota sat idle over the weekend, the Fighting Hawks earned 48 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

No. 2 Cornell and No. 3 Minnesota State each received a first-place vote in this week’s rankings.

Minnesota Duluth is up two spots to No. 4, while Clarkson remains No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 10, 2020

Denver is up one to No. 6, Boston College falls three to sit seventh, Massachusetts is again No. 8, Penn State remains ninth, and Arizona State cracks the top 10, up one from No. 11 last week.

Maine is the lone new team in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 17.

In addition, nine other teams received votes outside of the top 20.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.