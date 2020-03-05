NCHC picks: March 6-7

It’s hard to believe we are at the end point of the NCHC’s seventh season. I’ve covered the league with Matthew every year since it’s inception, and I love doing so. Last week, Matthew and I went 6-2 (.750). On the year, I am now 90-55-22 (.604), while Matthew is 85-60-22 (.574). Amazingly, I’ve won the season picks race every season. It’s always a fun and friendly competition between the two of us, which is for the regular season only. Thanks again Matthew.

I’ve also finally pulled over .600 for the season, so hopefully I don’t blow it this weekend.

Friday-Saturday, March 6-7

No. 6 Denver vs Colorado College (home-and-home)

Candace: Denver has looked like the better team this season, and the Pioneers will at least want to clinch home ice, so I like them to sweep. Denver 3-2, 4-2

Matthew: Eagle-eyed readers of our picks posts know that I like to go with home teams in home-and-home series, but I’m not really feeling it with CC here. Sorry, Tigers. Denver 3-1, 3-1

St. Cloud State at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth

Candace: St. Cloud has been on a tear in the second half, and the Huskies did sweep the Bulldogs a few weekends ago, but that was in St. Cloud. I might be off here, but I’m going with Minnesota Duluth to get revenge. Minnesota Duluth 3-2, 3-2

Matthew: St. Cloud has been better lately and the Huskies still have a shot at earning home ice for the first round of the playoffs. They might get there, but Duluth is going to have something to say about how this series goes. St. Cloud State 3-1, Minnesota Duluth 3-1

No. 2 North Dakota at Omaha

Candace: Omaha looked awful last weekend, and while the Hawks don’t have much to play for, my hunch is coach Brad Berry will want to keep his team sharp heading into the playoffs. North Dakota 4-1, 4-0

Matthew: I wouldn’t say the pressure is entirely off UND here after the Hawks won the league’s regular season title last week, but they should be fine here. North Dakota 3-1, 3-1

Miami at No. 17 Western Michigan

Candace: Miami looked good last weekend at home, but Lawson is a tough rink to play in and the Broncos are playing for home ice, so I like them to sweep. Western Michigan 3-2, 4-2

Matthew: Miami is fresh off probably its best weekend of the season, but after losing its last three games, Western is at a point where it needs to start piling up wins quickly to try and get into the NCAA tournament picture. I think the Broncos get two here. Western Michigan 4-2, 4-2