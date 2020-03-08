Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, March 6-8

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of March 2 fared in games over the March 6-8 weekend.

No. 1 Cornell (23-2-4)

Did not play.

No. 2 North Dakota (26-5-4)

03/06/2020 – No. 2 North Dakota 1 at Omaha 4

03/07/2020 – No. 2 North Dakota 5 at Omaha 0

No. 3 Minnesota State (31-5-2)

03/06/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 1 at No. 3 Minnesota State 8 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/07/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 3 Minnesota State 4 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 4 Boston College (24-8-2)

03/06/2020 – New Hampshire 1 at No. 4 Boston College 2

03/07/2020 – No. 4 Boston College 3 at New Hampshire 3 (OT)

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (22-10-2)

03/06/2020 – RV St. Cloud 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4

03/07/2020 – RV St. Cloud 1 at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 6

No. 6 Denver (21-9-6)

03/06/2020 – No. 6 Denver 2 at Colorado College 2 (OT)

03/07/2020 – Colorado College 1 at No. 6 Denver 5

No. 7 Clarkson (23-8-3)

Did not play.

No. 8 Penn State (20-10-4)

Did not play.

No. 9 Massachusetts (21-11-2)

03/05/2020 – Vermont 0 at No. 9 Massachusetts 1

No. 10 Bemidji State (22-10-5)

03/06/2020 – Lake Superior State 0 at No. 10 Bemidji State 2 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/07/2020 – Lake Superior State 5 at No. 10 Bemidji State 3 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 2)

03/08/2020 – Lake Superior State 1 at No. 10 Bemidji State 3 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 11 Ohio State (20-11-5)

03/06/2020 – RV Wisconsin 1 at No. 11 Ohio State 9 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 1)

03/07/2020 RV Wisconsin 1 at No. 11 Ohio State 2 (OT) (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 12 UMass Lowell (18-10-6)

03/06/2020 – RV Connecticut 1 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 3

No. 13 Arizona State (22-11-3)

Did not play.

No. 14 Quinnipiac (21-11-2)

Did not play.

No. 15 Maine (18-11-5)

03/06/2020 – No. 18 Providence 0 at No. 15 Maine 1

No. 16 Northeastern (18-13-3)

03/06/2020 – Boston University 3 at No. 16 Northeastern 0

03/07/2020 – No. 16 Northeastern 2 at Boston University 1

No. 17 Western Michigan (18-13-5)

03/06/2020 – Miami 2 at No. 17 Western Michigan 5

03/07/2020 – Miami 4 at No. 17 Western Michigan 8

No. 18 Providence (16-12-6)

03/06/2020 – No. 18 Providence 0 at No. 15 Maine 1

No. 19 Minnesota (16-14-7)

03/06/2020 – RV Notre Dame 1 at No. 19 Minnesota 0 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 1)

03/07/2020 – RV Notre Dame 1 at No. 19 Minnesota 2 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 2)

03/08/2020 – RV Notre Dame 2 at No. 19 Minnesota 3 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 20 AIC (21-12-1)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes