Sunday hockey roundup: Minnesota recovers from loss in series opener, rallies to knock off Notre Dame, 3-2, advance to B1G semis; home teams prevail in Sunday’s deciding games

Minnesota used a big second period, scoring three goals in 5 minutes, 45 seconds, to earn a 3-2 victory over Notre Dame in a winner-take-all game three. The Golden Gophers advance to next weekend’s Big Ten semifinal against top-seeded Penn State.

The Irish actually got on the board first as Alex Steeves scored his 11th goal of the year at 5:25 of the second.

But penalties became a major factor and it was Minnesota taking advantage. Just 23 seconds after a Notre Dame penalty for tripping, Ben Meyers scored to even the game at 10:18. Forty-eight seconds later, Sampo Ranta gave the host Gophers the lead on an odd-man rush.

Then came a moment of controversy. During a delayed penalty call to Notre Dame’s Pierce Crawford for hooking, Cam Burke hit a Minnesota player along the boards. The referees reviewed the hit an assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct to Burke, setting up a 5-on-3 man advantage for two full minutes.

Meyers struck again at 16:03 for the 3-1 lead. And despite the fact Notre Dame killed the final 3-plus minutes of the major penalty, the damage was done.

Ben Meyers ❤️power play goals! pic.twitter.com/CUkMGN9lfC — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 9, 2020

Cam Morrison pulled Notre Dame within a goal with 9:24 remaining, but Jack LaFontaine shut down the Irish late, making 13 of his 23 stops in the third period.

ECAC first round – Yale 2, Union 1 (2OT)

Graham Lillibridge scored at 3:10 of the second overtime period to advance Yale past Union in game three of the ECAC opening round. Yale will face Quinnipiac in next weekend’s quarterfinals.

Take a look at Graham Lillibridge's OT heroics to advance the Bulldogs to the @ecachockey quarterfinals❕#ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/Bp2t6R7trK — Yale Men's Hockey (@YaleMHockey) March 9, 2020

The goal came shortly after Union’s Gabriel Seger appeared to win the game for the Dutchmen on just its second shot since the overtime began. The referee one the ice ruled no-goal due to goaltender interference and, after a lengthy review, that call was upheld.

Here's the play under review. Goal was called off for Kolias contacting with the goalie. Refs still looking. pic.twitter.com/wKw4ErTFwn — Union Hockey (@Unionmhockey) March 8, 2020

The loss for Union spoils a career game for goaltender Darion Hanson. He finished the game with 50 saves, a career high.

After Union took the lead in the first on an Anthony Rinaldi goal, shots on goal in the second, third and through overtime heavily favored the Bulldogs. Yale held a 14-3 advantage in the third period, 11-1 in the first overtime and 4-1 when Lillibridge netted the game winner in the second OT.

Atlantic Hockey first round – Robert Morris 5, Holy Cross 1

Five different players scored, including a two-point game from Daniel Mantenuto as Robert Morris routed Holy Cross, 5-1, to advance in the Atlantic Hockey playoffs.

Justin Kapelmaster made 32 saves to earn the victory for the Colonials, who survived to fight after losing Friday and needing overtime to win on Saturday.

Matt Radomsky stopped 31 shots taking the loss for Holy Cross.

WCHA quarterfinal – Bemidji State 3, Lake Superior 1

Ethan Somoza and Adam Brady spotted host Bemidji State a 2-0 lead and then held on after Lake Superior scored early in the third. The Beavers advanced with a 3-1 win over the Lakers to advance to next weekend’s WCHA semifinals.

Zach Driscoll earned his 21st win over the season in net making 25 saves for the hosts.