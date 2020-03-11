Harvard-Rensselaer ECAC playoff series called off, Ivy League cancels all spring athletics for remainder of season

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the ECAC Hockey men’s quarterfinal best-of-three series between RPI and Harvard has been cancelled for this weekend.

The Ivy League also released a statement:

With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League presidents announced Wednesday afternoon their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year.

Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate.

In accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals, several Ivy League institutions have announced that students will not return to campus after spring break, and classes will be held virtually during the semester.

Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue.

Harvard’s facilities are open as scheduled and extra steps are being taken to disinfect public spaces.

In addition, in the Big Ten, Penn State will host Minnesota this weekend with no spectators at Pegula Ice Arena.