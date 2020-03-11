PairWise analysis: who’s in, who could be, plus what might be the effects of COVID-19: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast season 2 episode 23

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the PairWise Rankings, who’s in and who could be in, and answer listener questions.

And they weigh in on the effects COVID-19 might have – although with breaking news, these comments may not be completely up to date as the show was recorded at about 2 p.m. EDT on March 11, 2020. Harvard’s cancellation of the remainder of its season broke after this was recorded.

USCHO PairWise Rankings: https://www.uscho.com/rankings/pairwise-rankings/d-i-men/

USCHO PairWise Explanation: https://www.uscho.com/faq/pairwise-rankings-explanation/

USCHO RPI and Explanation: https://www.uscho.com/rankings/rpi/d-i-men/

This episode is sponsored by the 2020 NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11 in Detroit. Visit ncaa.com/frozenfour for tickets.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.