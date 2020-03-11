Wisconsin’s Turcotte one and done, signs entry-level contract with Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Kings agreed to terms Wednesday with Wisconsin freshman forward Alex Turcotte on a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Turcotte, who gives up his last three years of eligibility, will report to the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

The fifth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Turcotte posted 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 29 games with the Badgers to rank third on the team in points while also tying for third in both goals and assists (17).

His .897 points per game ranked second on the Badgers and sixth among college freshmen nationwide.