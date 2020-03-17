Wisconsin’s Caufield won’t sign with Montreal, will return to school for sophomore season in ’20-21

Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield will be back with the Badgers for his sophomore season in 2020-21.

According to a news release from the Montreal Canadiens, the club that took Caufield in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, “it was agreed that Cole will pursue his academic career with the Badgers organization for the 2020-21 season.”

“This additional year in the NCAA will benefit Cole and will allow him to continue developing his skills within the Badgers’ environment,” said Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin in the release. “Cole is an important part of the Montreal Canadiens’ future and we will continue to follow his development with interest.”

During the 2019-20 season, Caufield led UW in scoring with 19 goals and 36 points in 36 games.