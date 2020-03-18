Saint Anselm’s Conger takes giving of self to new heights

As a senior at Saint Anselm in New Hampshire, Amanda Conger takes the Benedictine principles of distinguishing one’s life with meaning, leadership and achievement to heart each every day as a student, hockey team captain and this year as an organ donor.

The ultimate gift and selfless act are not something Amanda has ever sought recognition for but now embraces the opportunity to build a needed growing community for organ donation and support of kidney disease awareness.

“I was astounded when my coach nominated me for the Hockey Humanitarian Award,” said a humbled Conger.

