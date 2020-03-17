Boston signs Maine goalie Swayman, who leaves for NHL with one year of eligibility remaining

Maine announced Tuesday via Twitter that junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman has left school to sign an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.

He leaves with one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Today, @JeremySwayman inked a deal with the Boston Bruins! Jeremy's dad and our coaching staff watched as he made it official – congrats Sway!!#BlackBearNation | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/vpoGLa9OmH — Black Bear Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) March 17, 2020

During the 2019-20 season, Swayman finished 18-11-5 with a 2.07 GAA, a .939 save percentage and three shutouts.

The Bruins originally selected the Anchorage native, also named earlier Tuesday as the 2020 Walter Brown Award winner, in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.