Cancelling the NCAA tournament, Detroit as a future host, eligibility, future protocols with men’s D-I chair Steve Metcalf: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast season 2 episode 25

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Steve Metcalf, chair of the NCAA men’s D-I ice hockey committee, deputy director of athletics at New Hampshire, and incoming commissioner of Hockey East.

Metcalf discusses the whirlwind of decisions that were made as news changed very quickly last week. Also discussed are the future of Detroit hosting a Frozen Four, the possibility of providing additional eligibility to hockey players, the impact of contagion on future protocols, and Metcalf’s retrospective on serving on the committee.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.