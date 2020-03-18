Minnesota State’s Michaelis chosen WCHA Player of the Year for 2019-20 campaign

The WCHA announced Wednesday that Minnesota State senior forward Marc Michaelis is the 2019-20 WCHA Player of the Year.

Michaelis is the second Mavericks player in the past three seasons to win the award, following forward C.J. Suess in 2017-18.

During the 2019-20 season, Michaelis finished with 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists, despite missing seven games due to injury in January and February. His point total also ranked third nationally at the time the season was cancelled on March 12.

The native of Mannheim, Germany, ends his career as the most prolific scorer in the post-realignment WCHA, leading in the following career categories – points (162), goals (71), power-play goals (30) and short-handed goals (10). His 71 goals are the most by a Mavericks player in Minnesota State’s Division I era.