Ten finalists named for 2020 Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announce Wednesday the top 10 candidates for the 2020 award honoring college hockey’s top player.

In alphabetical order, the players are:

Morgan Barron, Jr., F, Cornell

Jason Cotton, Sr., F, Sacred Heart

Jack Dugan, So., F, Providence

David Farrance, Jr., D, Boston University

Jordan Kawaguchi, Jr., F, North Dakota

John Leonard, Jr., F, Massachusetts

Dryden McKay, So., G, Minnesota State

Marc Michaelis, Sr., F, Minnesota State

Scott Perunovich, Jr., D, Minnesota Duluth

Jeremy Swayman, Jr., G, Maine

The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey Baker website from March 19-29 will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner.

Criteria for the award includes displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on April 2, and the winner will be announced on April 10. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m. EST.