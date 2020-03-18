Ten finalists named for 2020 Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announce Wednesday the top 10 candidates for the 2020 award honoring college hockey’s top player.
In alphabetical order, the players are:
Morgan Barron, Jr., F, Cornell
Jason Cotton, Sr., F, Sacred Heart
Jack Dugan, So., F, Providence
David Farrance, Jr., D, Boston University
Jordan Kawaguchi, Jr., F, North Dakota
John Leonard, Jr., F, Massachusetts
Dryden McKay, So., G, Minnesota State
Marc Michaelis, Sr., F, Minnesota State
Scott Perunovich, Jr., D, Minnesota Duluth
Jeremy Swayman, Jr., G, Maine
The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey Baker website from March 19-29 will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner.
Criteria for the award includes displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.
The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on April 2, and the winner will be announced on April 10. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m. EST.