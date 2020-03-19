Keene sense of giving at UMass Boston born of humble roots

For senior Dakota Keene from UMass Boston, the spirit of giving and helping others is spawned from a blue-collar upbringing and strong desire to stay very busy in creative and productive ways.

Apart from his academics and leadership role on the Beacon hockey team, Keene has simultaneously managed internships with Harvard University as part of the hockey operations function working on video analysis, a video scouting project for the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL, an internship with the women’s professional hockey league and draft-day focused analytics for the St. Louis Blues, all around some significant philanthropic works with Team Impact and Hope Happens Here (HHH), which is focused on mental health and awareness.

“I grew up in Maine and my parents were always key influencers in my life,” said Keene.

Read the full story at hockeyhumanitarian.org.