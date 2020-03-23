Cornell finishes 2019-20 season with No. 1 ranking in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

After a season that abruptly ended almost two weeks ago, Cornell finishes the year ranked No. 1 in the final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of the 2019-20 season with 25 first-place votes.

Second-ranked North Dakota (16), No. 3 Minnesota State (6), No. 4 Boston College (2) and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (1) get the rest of the first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Denver, Clarkson, Penn State, Massachusetts and Ohio State finish out the top 10, respectively.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 23, 2020

Rankings 11 through 20 are the same as the March 9 poll: Bemidji State, UMass Lowell, Arizona State, Quinnipiac, Maine, Western Michigan, Michigan, Minnesota, Northeastern and American International, in that order.

In addition, 10 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.