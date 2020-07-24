UCHC puts 2020-21 seasons on hold, will start Jan. 1, 2021, if safe to do so

The UCHC announced Friday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the president’s council voted unanimously to postpone conference competition until Jan. 1, 2021, provided it is safe to resume at that time.

The conference has both a men’s and women’s hockey league.

“Institutions will have the ability to enrich the student-athlete experience by conducting athletic-related activities based on campus protocols and guidance from local health authorities at their discretion,” reads a statement. “Members may participate in non-conference competition should they deem it safe to do so. Should there be significant positive developments which may permit safe competition prior to January 1st, the UCHC council will reconvene to discuss resumption of conference play.

“The UCHC is in the process of modifying schedules to accommodate this decision and provide a meaningful conference experience for our student-athletes in the Winter of 2021.”

The 2020-21 season would be the fourth for the UCHC.