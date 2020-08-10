Walsh bolts Harvard back end after junior year, signs NHL contract with Devils

Harvard defenseman Reilly Walsh has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils, forgoing his senior season with the Crimson.

Walsh was originally a third-round pick (81st overall) by New Jersey in the 2017 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to add Reilly to the Devils’ organization,” Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Since being drafted in 2017, our staff has watched him blossom into the leader he is today, both on and off the ice. Walsh is a fast, puck-moving defenseman who has developed his all-around game this past season. He was a dynamic playmaker for Harvard, with an offensive mind that allowed him to easily transition and jump up into the play if needed.

“He has the skill set our club is looking for and adds to our stable of defensive professional prospects joining the organization.”

During the 2019-20 season, the Andover, N.H., native compiled eight goals and 27 points in 30 games.

Walsh skated in 96 games in his three-year career with the Crimson, recording 78 points on 27 goals and 51 assists.