UMass alum Phillips joins Adrian as new assistant coach

Adrian has announced Adam Phillips as a new assistant coach.

Phillips replaces Kevin Moore, who left in July to take the St. Scholastica head coach job.

“I’d like to welcome Adam to the Bulldog Hockey family,” Adrian head coach Adam Krug said in a statement. “I think he brings a great playing background and some good coaching qualifications to the table after being thrown into the fire last year when a coaching change was made midyear (with the NAHL’s Odessa Jackalopes). Adam, being a defenseman by trade, should prove to be a valuable asset for our nine defensemen. I also think his years of professional hockey will help us continue to evolve our program and expand our network when it comes moving our players onto the next level. I am thrilled to add Adam to the mix at Adrian College.”

Phillips arrives in Adrian after serving the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach for the Jackalopes. After making his coaching debut there, he was elevated to interim head coach midseason and spent the second half of the year leading the Jacks.

A 2014 UMass grad, Phillips, who turns 30 today, logged 23 goals and 50 points for the Minutemen from 2010 to 2014, and later played five seasons in the ECHL.