Forward Shane Sellar, who played from 2016 to 2019 at Dartmouth before missing the 2019-20 season with an injury, will play the 2020-21 season at Rensselaer as a graduate transfer.

Sellar was a student manager for Dartmouth last season after compiling four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 34 games in 2018-19.

Overall, Sellar scored 16 goals and added 24 assists for 40 points in 94 career games for the Big Green.