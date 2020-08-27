Colorado College adds Blixt (Boston University), Colorado native Hawkinson (Miami) as transfers for 2020-21 season

Colorado College announced Wednesday today that defenseman Hugo Blixt and forward Brian Hawkinson will join the Tigers this year as transfer students.

Blixt played 47 games the past two seasons for Boston University. As a freshman in 2018-19, he appeared in 37 games, posting two assists and 27 blocked shots. During his sophomore campaign, he played in 10 games.

Hawkinson, a Centennial, Colo., native, played in 60 games during his two seasons at Miami. As a freshman, he finished second on the team in rookie scoring and tied for fifth overall with 16 points in 34 games with the RedHawks. Hawkinson dished out a pair of assists in 26 games last season as a sophomore.

“We are excited to add these two veteran players to our team,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said in a statement. “They are smart and play the game with a high compete level. Both are high character people that have tremendous leadership qualities.”

Blixt and Hawkinson are eligible to play during the 2020-21 campaign and have two seasons of eligibility at Colorado College.