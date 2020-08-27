Massachusetts brings in St. Lawrence’s Gicewicz, who will play 2020-21 season as graduate transfer

Massachusetts has added forward Carson Gicewicz as a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence for the 2020-21 season.

Gicewicz played three seasons with the Saints, serving as a team captain for two years, and missing 2019-20 due to injury.

“Carson is the definition of a power forward,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “He has tremendous size and strength and will be an intimidating presence on the ice in Hockey East. He will play well to our identity on the ice and will lead the charge with his physical play. He will win faceoffs, score dirty goals and do all the little things it takes to win. He is a proven leader as Carson served as a captain with his previous team and will be an important part of leading our team at UMass this season.”

Gicewicz saw action in 101 games at St. Lawrence and totaled 54 points on 21 goals and 33 assists.