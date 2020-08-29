Entire Alaska hockey team, coach Largen in quarantine, isolation after half-dozen players test positive for COVID-19

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the entire Alaska hockey team is either in quarantine or in isolation after at least one player tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an off-campus party, UAF administrators said Saturday.

In total, six hockey players and an athlete from another UAF team have tested positive for the virus after the party, which was reportedly held on Aug. 22.

Another 21 hockey players plus six other athletes and hockey coach Erik Largen are quarantined until at least Sept. 5 because of their exposure to those with COVID-19, the school said.

Multiple athletes from multiple sports attended the party, UAF chancellor Dan White said during a media briefing.

“It was poor judgment,” Nanooks athletic director Keith Champagne said Saturday.

The school doesn’t know if the entire hockey team was at the party, but Champagne noted in his comments that all of the players are in quarantine because they have been in close contact with each other.

No coaches were at the party, administrators said, but Largen is quarantined because he’s been in close contact with the hockey players.

A total of 15 UAF students are currently isolated with COVID-19 and another 37 are currently quarantined because they have been exposed to the virus, the school admitted.