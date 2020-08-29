Upcoming rally in Anchorage to show support for hockey program, ‘a critical element of hockey in Alaska’

According to the “Save the Seawolves” Facebook page, a rally is planned for Monday, Aug. 31.

Earlier this month, the school announced the 2020-21 season would be the last for UAA hockey.

The rally will be held at the Sullivan Arena (parking area) and the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex from 5-7 p.m.

“This is not a fundraising activity, but an opportunity to come out and show your support for UAA Seawolf Hockey,” the post reads. “This program is a critical element of hockey in Alaska…Join us at the rally to hear how you can help. We need folks to reach out to the UA Board of Regents and will provide contact info at the events.”

For more information, contact Steve Stuber at 907-953-4880 or [email protected].