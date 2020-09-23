Youth hockey training center in Vermont has Catamounts feel with Sneddon, Mitchell, Lenes at helm

The Elev802 custom ice skills training center, located in Essex, Vt., offers professional hockey skills training as well as elite strength and conditioning programs for young boys and girls.

Owners Torrey Mitchell and Peter Lenes, two former players at Vermont, are joined by president and director of operations Kevin Sneddon, who was announced as joining Elev802 Wednesday.

“I am very fortunate to team up with two outstanding men in an effort to spread hockey knowledge and skills to as many young players as possible,” said Sneddon in a statement. “I am excited that I am back involved in hockey and look forward to this next chapter.”

Sneddon has been involved in college hockey for more than three decades as a player at Harvard, as an assistant coach and head coach at Union, and most recently at Vermont, where he concluded his 17-year run with the Catamounts at the end of the 2019-20 season.

At Elev802, Sneddon will be focused on the business growth as the company looks to expand nationwide. In addition, he will provide consulting for coaches and players who want to tap into his experience and knowledge of college hockey.

“We are so fortunate to have Kevin step in and help operate our brand as president and director of operations,” Mitchell and Lenes said in a joint statement. “We need great hockey minds here as we look to expand our company across the nation, and Coach Sneddon’s experience and character is exactly what we are looking for at Elev802.”