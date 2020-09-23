Haney leaves Lindenwood assistant’s role, takes over as new coach for Potsdam women’s team

Potsdam has announced Greg Haney as the new head coach for the Bears women’s hockey team.

Haney replaces Jay Green, who restarted the program in 2007 and led the Bears for 13 seasons.

“I’m thrilled that Greg has decided to accept our offer to become the next head coach of our women’s ice hockey program,” said Potsdam interim director of athletics Mark Misiak in a statement. “Everyone I spoke with about Greg commented on his professionalism, work ethic and dedication to his craft. I’m positive he will be a great addition to our staff and a great role model for our student-athletes.”

Haney comes from the women’s Division I program at Lindenwood, where he served as an assistant for the last two seasons.

Prior to Lindenwood, Haney was the assistant coach at Oswego and also spent the 2014-15 season as an assistant on the men’s staff at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he helped guide the Pointers to the national championship game. He also coached two seasons with the men’s program at Western New England from 2012 to 2014.

Haney played three seasons at Cortland (2007-10) before an injury cut his career short.

Haney holds a bachelor’s in communications studies from Cortland and is currently working on a master’s in education from Wisconsin-Stevens Point.