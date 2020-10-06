NHL DRAFT: North Dakota freshman Jake Sanderson top collegian selected in Tuesday’s NHL Draft

In a draft that was scheduled to be in Montreal but instead held virtually due to COVID-19, Jake Sanderson, who will begin his freshman season at North Dakota when NCHC play resumes, was the top collegian, selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Draft.

Sanderson was the second-highest American defenseman drafted in the last decade behind only Seth Jones, picked fourth by Nashville in 2013. In 68 games played last season, he registered nine goals and 34 assists for the U.S. National Team Development Program.

The draft will be conducted over two nights, with the first round held on Tuesday evening and rounds 2 through 7 hosted beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday (NHL Network).

Here is a complete list of current U.S. college players and recruits selected in Tuesday’s opening round: