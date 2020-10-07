NHL DRAFT: Run of incoming freshmen, UConn sophomore kicks off second round of virtual draft

The second round of the 2020 NHL Draft kicked off Wednesday morning and saw a string of NCAA freshmen get picked as defenseman Tyler Kleven (44th overall, Ottawa Senators), defenseman Brock Faber (45th overall, Los Angeles Kings), goaltender Drew Commesso (46th overall, Chicago Blackhawks) and forward Luke Tuch (47th overall, Montreal Canadiens) went consecutively to start the second round.

All four players spent the last two seasons with USA Hockey’s NTDP in Plymouth, Mich.

Also in the second round, UConn sophomore defenseman Yan Kuznetsov went with the 50th overall pick to the Calgary Flames.

Our running list of NCAA players selected in the draft is here: