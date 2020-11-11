Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches’ poll shows AIC the favorite for 2020-21

The 2020-21 Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches poll was announced Tuesday morning.

AIC, the regular-season champion for each of the last two seasons, was selected to finish at the top.

1. AIC – 96 points (7 first-place votes)

2. Sacred Heart – 76 points (2)

3. Bentley – 75 points

4. Niagara – 69 points (1)

5. Army West Point – 60 points

6. (tie) Air Force – 49 points

6. (tie) Robert Morris – 49 points

8. Holy Cross – 27 points

9. (tie) Canisius – 18 points

9. (tie) Mercyhurst – 18 points

RIT received one first-place vote and would have been ranked fifth in the poll. On Monday, it was announced that RIT was not playing this season.

The 2020-21 season gets underway this weekend with one game on Saturday, November 14, as Army West Point hosts Long Island at Tate Rink at 4 p.m. EST.