Colorado College hockey pauses all team activities for 14 days after player tests positive for COVID-19

Colorado College has paused all hockey team-related activities, including practice, for 14 days due to a player receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

According to CC, the positive result was detected during weekly COVID-19 testing of the team as required by NCAA policy.

The student-athletes are currently quarantined.

Colorado College is conducting contact tracing, which will determine the impact on coaching staff and support staff.

Colorado College has yet to determine how its schedule will be affected. The Tigers are scheduled to face Omaha in the NCHC bubble on December 1, with games against St. Cloud State, Western Michigan and Minnesota Duluth following over the subsequent five days.