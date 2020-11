Sacred Heart has postponed its opening weekend of men’s games.

The Saturday November 21 season opener at American International and a scheduled November 24 game at Quinnipiac have been postponed due to a small number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing on the team.

Sacred Heart was scheduled to open Atlantic Hockey play with a two-game series against Army West Point on November 27, but those games also have been postponed.

New dates for these contests have not been announced.